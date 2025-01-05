Waddle (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Waddle, who missed Miami's last two games, practiced fully Friday before approaching Week 18 action listed as questionable. In his return to action, Waddle will combine with Tyreek Hill to give QB Tyler Huntley (starting once again in place of Tua Tagovailoa/hip) a pair of quality wideout options in Miami's must-win regular-season finale. In 14 games thus far, Waddle has put up a 54/700/2 receiving line on 74 targets.