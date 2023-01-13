Waddle (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's road playoff game against the Bills.
Waddle practiced fully Friday and will make his postseason debut. The 24-year-old wide receiver will be catching passes from rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson in the wild-card round, as Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) will dress in a backup role, if he suits up at all. Waddle could also be called upon to return kicks with Raheem Mostert (thumb) unavailable.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Dealing with minor ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Five catches in season finale•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Good to go for Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Stays limited in practice•