Waddle (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
In the wake of back-to-back limited practice listings, Waddle will probably need to work fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's playoff game against the Bills minus an injury designation. That said, earlier this week coach Mike McDaniel indicated that he would be "very surprised" if Waddle didn't play this weekend, per Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com.
