Waddle brought in four of six targets for 102 yards and added one rush for nine yards in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Waddle paced the Dolphins in receiving yards, significantly outpacing the runner-up in that category, fellow speedster and position mate Tyreek Hill (33 yards). The 2021 first-round pick also had a team-high 45-yard catch while forging his second straight 100-yard effort. Waddle's next opportunity to build on his 19-342-3 line comes in a Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals on Thursday night.
