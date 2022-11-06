Waddle secured five of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Waddle checked in second across the board to the other half of the Dolphins' elite wideout duo, Tyreek Hill. However, it was another successful fantasy performance for the second-year wideout, who now has six touchdown grabs on the season, half of them coming in the last two games. Waddle also has at least Sunday's yardage total in four straight games and no fewer than seven targets in three of those contests, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a favorable matchup against the Browns at home in Week 10.