Waddle (knee) was present for Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle, who was inactive for Week 16 action, was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but the wideout's presence on the field a day later offers hope that he will return to action Sunday against the Browns. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal Waddle's official participation level Thursday.