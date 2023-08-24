Waddle (abdomen) is present at Thursday's practice, but he isn't wearing pads and isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins reportedly are optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Chargers, and it's a good sign that he's hanging around the main practice field rather than staying indoors or being restricted to the rehab field. The Miami offense remains hugely dependent on Waddle and Tyreek Hill, with shaky depth at WR and no established receiving threat at TE or RB.