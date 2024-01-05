Waddle (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Oyefusi, head coach Mike McDaniel previously relayed that Waddle -- who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain -- would "get a little work" in practice Friday. At this point, Waddle hasn't been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Bills, with added context on that front slated to arrive when Miami's final Week 18 injury report is posted.