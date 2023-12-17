Waddle returned to Sunday's game versus the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle missed a stretch of plays in the first quarter after enduring a hard fall on a long completion that was negated by an offensive penalty, but after being tending to on the turf and going to the sideline tent, he was able to rejoin his teammates on the field. He'll thus be the Dolphins' top pass catcher for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill (ankle) inactive.