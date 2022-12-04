Waddle (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins' starting wideout had been forced out of the game with a leg injury, but Waddle is back in the contest and will look to pick up the pace after not hauling in any of his first four targets Sunday.
