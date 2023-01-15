Waddle caught three of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round. He also rushed once for eight yards.

Waddle dropped what would've been a long gain on Miami's first throw of the game. He later picked up a shoulder injury while failing to make a contested catch, but Waddle played on during the second half, when he nearly scored with his lone rushing attempt. Although it wasn't Waddle's most productive day, his second season was still a big success, as he finished with 75 catches on 117 targets for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns despite Tyreek Hill joining him in Miami's receiving corps. Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, Waddle and Hill should again be one of the league's best wideout duos, and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return as the Dolphins' starting quarterback.