Waddle (back) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was a limited participant in practice Friday for a third consecutive day, but the Dolphins were apparently satisfied enough with what they saw from the wideout to clear him for Sunday. The 2021 first-round draft pick has had an injury-filled third NFL season thus far. He suffered a concussion in the Dolphins' previous matchup with the Patriots in Week 2, resulting in him sitting out Miami's Week 3 win over the Broncos. Waddle checked in and out of Miami's Week 7 loss to the Eagles due to the same back injury that affected his practice participation leading up to this Sunday's rematch with New England.