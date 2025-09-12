Waddle (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle practiced without limitations Friday, eliminating any doubts regarding his availability after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Miami's entire offense is looking to bounce back after an ugly 33-8 loss to the Colts in Week 1, but Waddle and company have a nice opportunity to right the ship Sunday against a Patriots defense that remains without top cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring).