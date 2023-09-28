Waddle has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, and the subsequent confirmation that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol paves the way for the wideout -- who was inactive in Week 3 -- to return to action Sunday against the Bills. Waddle, who has caught eight of his 11 targets for 164 yards in two games thus far, is thus slated to reprise his starting role in Miami's high-powered offense this weekend alongside fellow WR Tyreek Hill.