Waddle secured four of eight targets for 55 yards in the Dolphins' 20-13 in over the Raiders on Sunday.

Waddle was a distant second to Tyreek Hill in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, but he still averaged a solid 13.8 yards per grab. The third-year speedster flashed with a season-high 121-yard performance in Week 9, but he's combined for just 97 receiving yards on 14 targets over the subsequent pair of contests. Waddle will look to bump his production back up in a Week 12 Black Friday road divisional matchup against a stingy Jets secondary.