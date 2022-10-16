Waddle secured six of 10 targets for 129 yards in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Waddle checked in second to Tyreek Hill in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he also committed a costly fumble at the Vikings' 14-yard line with less than five minutes remaining, leading to a Minnesota touchdown two plays later. Otherwise, Waddle was able to produce his third 100-yard effort of the season and second-highest catch tally along the way. The second-year star will aim to stay hot against an injury-hampered Steelers secondary that nevertheless played very effectively against the Buccaneers on Sunday when they face Pittsburgh in a Sunday night Week 7 home matchup.