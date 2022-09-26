Waddle (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site.
Waddle led the team with 102 receiving yards during Sunday's narrow win over the Bills, but he apparently picked up a groin injury as well. The extent of the issue is unclear, but it's something worth monitoring, especially with the Dolphins on a short week.
