Waddle (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Though Waddle was forced out of last Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles with the back issue, he was able to return to the contest and finished with six catches for 63 yards on six targets. With a limited session to kick off Week 8 prep, Waddle's status is now worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. The same can be said about fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, who missed practice Wednesday due to a hip issue.