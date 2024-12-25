Waddle (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle, who was inactive for this past weekend's win over the 49ers, thus has two more chances to log practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. If the wideout remains out in Week 17, Malik Washington would once again be in line to see added opportunities in Miami's passing offense.