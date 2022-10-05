Waddle (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.
Waddle was among 17 players listed on the Dolphins' first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The wideout's status is therefore worth tracking in the coming days, but if he is able to suit up this weekend, Waddle will be catching passes from Teddy Bridgewater, with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle) already ruled out for Week 5 action.
