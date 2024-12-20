Head coach Mike McDaniel relayed Friday that Waddle (knee) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With Waddle trending toward being unavailable for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, it appears as though Malik Washington is poised to see an expanded workload alongside top wideout Tyreek Hill in Week 16. Waddle was forced out of the Dolphins' loss to the Texans last Sunday after logging 26 snaps and zero catches on two targets.