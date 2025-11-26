Waddle (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle previously managed a shoulder injury in September and a hamstring issue in October, but Wednesday's practice report is the first time this season he's been listed with a foot issue. So far, those injuries haven't prevented the 27-year-old wideout from suiting up for all 11 of Miami's regular-season games, in which span he's racked up a 49-722-5 receiving line on 73 targets in that span. As long as Waddle is able to maintain at least limited activity during the Dolphins' remaining two practices of Week 13, it will bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Saints.