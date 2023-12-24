Waddle was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with an eye issue.
Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Waddle appeared to get poked in the eye prior to his exit from the contest. Before then, Waddle had caught one of his four targets for 50 yards.
