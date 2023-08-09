Waddle (undisclosed) headed to the locker room under his own power accompanied by trainers during Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe notes that Waddle appeared to be holding his side as he left the field. Until further information is available, consider the wideout day-to-day as Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons approaches. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he hopes Waddle's injury will only sideline him a few days, but that he couldn't confirm the severity.