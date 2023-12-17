Waddle suffered a chest injury during Sunday's game against the Jets.

With Tyreek Hill (ankle) inactive for Week 15, Waddle was slated to serve as the Dolphins' top pass catcher, but he ended up taking a hard fall on a long connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the first quarter that has called back because of an offensive penalty. Waddle was tended to by team trainers for a time before visiting the sideline tent and then taking a seat on the bench. As long as Waddle remains out of the game, Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen will be the wide receivers available to Miami's offense.