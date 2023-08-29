Waddle (abdomen) said Tuesday he's "feeling good" and expects to suit up Week 1 versus the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle has never truly seemed in danger of missing the regular-season opener, but it's encouraging to hear him confirm as much. The third-year wideout was limited at practice Tuesday, roughly three weeks after his initial abdomen injury. Barring any setbacks, Waddle is on track as a must-start fantasy option as one of Tua Tagovailoa's undisputed top two targets, alongside Tyreek Hill, in what could be a high-scoring affair in Los Angeles.