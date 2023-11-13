Waddle (knee) said Monday that Miami's bye week allowed him time to rejuvenate his body, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle suited up for all but one of Miami's first nine games of the season despite picking up a number of injuries, but now that's he's benefited from a bye to get healthy, it doesn't look like there are real concerns about his status for Week 11 against the Raiders. The standout receiver picked up a knee injury during the Dolphins' international loss to the Chiefs in Week 9, but that appears to have been mostly soreness. It's possible Waddle is able to avoid being listed on Miami's first injury report of the week entirely come Wednesday.