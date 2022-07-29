Waddle and Tyreek Hill have been regularly generated explosive plays and been featured during the early days of training camp, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle offered high praise for Hill's impact on Miami's offense, and per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, he also noted that the All-Pro wideout has taken on a "big brother" mentorship role. Wingfield stresses the new explosive dimension gifted to the Dolphins' offense by deploying Waddle and Hill in tandem, and observes that in the early days of training camp, both wideouts have benefited from the other demanding defensive attention. Hill made a handful of deep plays during Day 2 of training camp while Waddle's highlights are mostly described as involving short routes, but there's plenty of time for both to take reps all over the field before Week 1.