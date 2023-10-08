Waddle secured five of 10 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Waddle drew a team-high number of targets and recorded his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard grab just past the midway point of the first quarter. The third-year pro's modest 7.0 yards per reception was a season-low figure by a wide margin, and the amount of attention he's drawing from Tua Tagovailoa -- 26 targets through four games played -- is certainly encouraging. Waddle should have a good opportunity for a bump in his production during a Week 6 home matchup against the Panthers.