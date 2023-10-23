Waddle exited Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles in the second quarter with an apparent back injury. He was able to return after halftime, finishing with six receptions on as many targets for 63 yards.

Waddle was seen favoring his back on the sidelines in the second quarter before being taken back to the locker room for further medical treatment. It appears that the Dolphins' No. 2 wideout avoided serious injury, as he was able to return in the second half and tack on four more receptions to his final total Sunday. Waddle alleviated any potential concerns regarding his brief exit Sunday by telling reporters "I feel good. Solid." following the loss to Philadelphia, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports. Taking him at his word, expect Waddle to come out with the rest of Miami's available starters against the Commanders next Sunday.