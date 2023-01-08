Waddle secured all five targets for 44 yards in the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the Jets on Sunday. He also rushed once for nine yards.

Waddle worked perfectly in concert with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, pacing the Dolphins in receptions and checking in second or tied for second in yardage and targets in the process. The second-year speedster finishes the regular campaign with 29 fewer receptions than his rookie tally of 104 -- unsurprising given Tyreek Hill's arrival this offseason -- but a new career high of 1,356 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. It remains to be seen which quarterback Waddle will work with in next weekend's tough road wild-card matchup against the Bills.