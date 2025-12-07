Waddle caught five of seven targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets. He also rushed once for 21 yards.

Waddle capped the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown catch. Miami went with a run-heavy approach the rest of the way while playing with the lead and facing third-string Jets quarterback Brady Cook for most of the game, but Waddle still reached the five-catch threshold for the eighth time this season while leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. Waddle will have a nice opportunity to build on this outing in Week 15 against a Steelers defense that has struggled to contain wide receivers.