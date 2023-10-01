Waddle brought in four of five targets for 46 yards in the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Making his return after a Week 3 absence due to a concussion, Waddle was relatively quiet but still finished as the runner-up or tied for second in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The third-year wideout's day was serviceable, especially in the context of a performance in which Tua Tagovailoa spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers, and he should have a good chance of improving on those numbers in a Week 5 home battle versus the Giants.