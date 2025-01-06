Waddle (knee) brought in four of nine targets for 44 yards while taking his lone carry for six yards in Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Waddle successfully returned from a knee injury Sunday that cost him two weeks of game action. The star wideout had mixed results, catching just 44 percent of his targets for 44 yards. The lack of efficiency can be explained by possibly playing at less than 100 percent, in addition to the poor quarterback play of backup Tyler Huntley with Tua Tagovailoa (hip) sitting this one out. Waddle posted the worst receiving line of his professional career in 2024, finishing with 58 receptions for 744 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games played. With news of Tyreek Hill wanting out of Miami following Sunday's ugly defeat, Waddle could be in store for a huge jump in usage in 2025 if that scenario plays out.