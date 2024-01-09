Waddle (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins didn't hold an actual practice Tuesday, but if they had, Waddle would have been able to match his activity from Friday. The wideout was sidelined for a second straight game in this past Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bills, but the Dolphins are optimistic Waddle will be back in action for Saturday's wild-card game in Kansas City.