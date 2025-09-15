Waddle secured five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Waddle navigated a shoulder issue throughout the practice week but entered Sunday without an injury designation, and he put up a solid performance overall that saw him finish third in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Dolphins on the afternoon. The 2021 first-round pick also recorded his first touchdown of the campaign on an 18-yard grab early in the second quarter, and he enjoyed an appreciable boost on his 30-yard effort in Week 1 against the Colts. Waddle and the increasingly desperate Dolphins will have to face the Bills on a short week when the two division rivals clash on Thursday night in a Week 3 primetime clash.