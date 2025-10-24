Waddle (hamstring/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was limited at practice Thursday, but that seemed to be maintenance-related given that he returned to full participation Friday. He'll continue to work as the top option in Miami's passing game Week 8 versus Atlanta, which should earn Waddle significant attention from top Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.