Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Good to go against Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle (hamstring/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waddle was limited at practice Thursday, but that seemed to be maintenance-related given that he returned to full participation Friday. He'll continue to work as the top option in Miami's passing game Week 8 versus Atlanta, which should earn Waddle significant attention from top Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
