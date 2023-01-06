Waddle (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After opening Week 18 prep with a pair of limited practices, Waddle was a full participant in Friday's session, putting to rest any concern about his status for the regular-season finale. As the Dolphins aim to secure a playoff spot Sunday, Waddle will be working with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, whom head coach Mike McDaniel named the team's Week 18 starter with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out and with Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) listed as questionable and expected to be available only in a backup capacity. In Thompson's lone other start Week 6 against the Vikings, Waddle finished with six catches for 129 yards on 10 targets.