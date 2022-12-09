Waddle (fibula) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle logged a limited session Wednesday, but back-to-back full practices have the wideout ready to play versus the Chargers. The 2021 first-rounder, who saw a 52 percent snap share in the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the 49ers en route to catching just one of his five targets for nine yards, profiles as a bounce-back candidate in Week 14, assuming no in-game setbacks with the leg issue that slowed him last weekend.