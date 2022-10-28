Waddle (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Detroit, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle was limited in the Dolphins' first two Week 8 practices on account of the shoulder injury, but his upgrade to full participation Friday erases most of the concern about his health heading into the weekend. With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup last Sunday against Pittsburgh for the first time since Week 4, Waddle was able to quickly re-establish chemistry with the signal-caller and produced a 4-88-0 receiving line on five targets. An even bigger game could be in the forecast this weekend while the Dolphins take on a vulnerable Detroit secondary.