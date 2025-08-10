Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Has minor injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike McDaniel said after Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears that Waddle (undisclosed) was held out because McDaniel didn't want starters playing through any minor injuries, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McDaniel's statement implies that Waddle is currently working through a minor injury. Waddle's participation in practice will bear monitoring ahead of the team's next preseason game against the Lions on Saturday, though the starting wide receiver is unlikely to face a lengthy absence.
