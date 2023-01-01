Waddle secured three of five targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Patriots.

Waddle was held in check both by a conservative gameplan and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) being replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) already inactive, but it was nonetheless surprising to see him draw less targets than all of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Trent Sherfield, not to mention Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins will work to get healthier in time for Week 18's matchup against the Jets, but it's possible Waddle could again be catching passes from Sherfield during the regular-season finale.