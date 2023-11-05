Waddle recorded three catches on six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Waddle suffered a knee injury early in the contest, but he was able to quickly return to the field. That didn't lead to much production, however, as the Miami offense was held back offensively by a strong Kansas City defense. As a result, Waddle's streak of three games with at least 50 receiving yards came to an end.