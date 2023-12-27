Coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday that Waddle is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that isn't "overly severe," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

With that in mind, Waddle hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens. That said, at a minimum, Waddle's practice participation this week will be impacted by his ankle issue and it seems unlikely that the wideout will approach Week 17 action minus an injury designation. If Waddle ends up sidelined this weekend, Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios would likely be next up for added WR reps behind Tyreek Hill.