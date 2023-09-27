Waddle (concussion) is slated to practice in full Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Louis-Jacques adds that depending on how Wednesday's session goes, Waddle could potentially clear the NFL's concussion protocol afterward. With that in mind, Waddle -- who was inactive in Week 3 -- appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches.
