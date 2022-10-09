Waddle (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The same goes for Tyreek Hill (quadriceps), which sets the stage for Miami's top two wideouts to catch passes in Week 5 from Teddy Bridgewater, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle) inactive. Barring any in-game setbacks, the duo should see enough volume Sunday to maintain fantasy utility. Through four games to date, Waddle - who was limited at practice Thursday and Friday - has recorded 35 targets en route to catching 21 passes for 381 yards and three TDs.
