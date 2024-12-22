Waddle (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

With Waddle and Dee Eskridge (knee) both inactive, Tyreek Hill and Malik Washington are in line to lead Miami's Week 16 wideout corps, while River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma are also available to mix in. Waddle sustained the knee injury that will sideline him Sunday during Week 15 action, and he'll now target a potential return to action next Sunday against the Browns.