Waddle was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a leg injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Waddle did not record a catch. While he's sidelined, added WR snaps alongside Tyreek Hill are available for Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft.
