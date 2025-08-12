Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Waddle (undisclosed) and fellow starting wideout Tyreek Hill (oblique) are both day-to-day, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said a decision hasn't yet been made on the status of Waddle and Hill for joint practices against the Lions this week, but that "they're definitely in the conversation" to get reps, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. As a result of seemingly minor injuries both Waddle and Hill sat out Sunday's preseason debut against the Bears, but it sounds like each has a fair chance to get healthy in time for exhibition action Saturday versus Detroit.