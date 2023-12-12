Waddle caught six of eight targets for 79 yards in Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Waddle exited for a few plays in the first quarter after taking a big hit at the end of a 16-yard catch over the middle, but he returned later on the same drive. Tyreek Hill (ankle) then left the game on the following possession, leaving Waddle as Miami's top wideout until Hill's return in the third quarter. Waddle finished as the team leader in catches and receiving yards in the narrow defeat, but he remains stuck on three touchdowns in 2023. With Hill hampered by his ankle injury, Waddle could be Miami's top healthy wide receiver in Week 15 against the Jets.